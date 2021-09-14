Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Move Lower -- Utilities Roundup

09/14/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers were lower.

The U.S., European Union, South Korea and other wealthy nations are moving to forbid their export-financing agencies from supporting coal-fired power projects overseas in an effort to end government support for a fuel that is one of the world's biggest sources of greenhouse gases. The proposed ban, which will be made this week at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, is part of the West's campaign to push China, India and other big developing countries to take a tough position against coal ahead of the November climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

China and India have resisted entreaties by the U.S. and Europe to commit to end subsidies for coal-fired electricity, raising fears that deadlock over the issue could result in the collapse of climate negotiations in Glasgow. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1736ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pApple tweaks new iPhone 13 to lure 5G upgrade
RE
05:37pUtilities Move Lower -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pCommunication Services Shares Fall as Comcast Warns of Slower Growth -- Communication Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pDollar Lost 0.28% to 109.69 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Lost 0.20% to $1.3810 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.07% to $1.1804 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.06% to 87.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pYum China warns quarterly profit to take over 50% hit due to Delta variant
RE
05:29pTechnology Shares Slip but Beat Broader Market -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:26pFinancial Shares Sink Amid Inflation Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2Europe ends flat as miners, luxury stocks weigh; inflation optimism coo..
3U.S. inflation coming off the boil as prices increase slowly in August
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Bank of America, Cisco, DT Midstream, H..
5Apple : U.S. stocks close lower on worries over recovery, corporate tax..

HOT NEWS