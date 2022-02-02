Utilities Rally On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rallied, recouping much of their losses for the year to date after a weak private jobs report spurred demand for defensive, evergreen sectors.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the S&P 500, rose 1.5%, cutting losses for the year to date to 2.2%.

Exelon spun off its power-generation business into a stand-alone company, Constellation, which will operate the nation's largest fleet of nuclear-power plants and has plans for further growth by acquisition.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1742ET