Shares of power producers rallied as traders rotated back into the defensive sector ahead of the weekend, guarding portfolios against more financial shocks.

The only way a banking panic will stop is if time elapses without another major scare, said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "People say sleep is the best medicine ... for the market, boring is the best medicine," said Ms. Krosby.

03-24-23