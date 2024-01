Shares of power producers rallied as traders rotated into sectors that had lagged in 2023.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the S&P 500, rose 1.5%.

The utilities industry group was the weakest of all 11 on the broad index last year.

