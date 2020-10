Shares of power producers ticked up as investors sought out safe havens, in light of uncertainty about stimulus negotiations and election prospects.

California utility PG&E scored a victory Friday as a judge ruled against hedge funds that said California's largest utility had unfairly shut them out of a lucrative stock deal on its way out of bankruptcy.

