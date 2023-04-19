Shares of power producers outperformed the broader stock market as investors appeared to seek safety.

Utilities are often thought of as a defensive area of the market, which means their earnings are somewhat shielded from a rocky environment.

Government policies will increasingly drive private capital flows into the clean-energy industry and influence how fast the economy shifts away from fossil fuels, according to panelists at a climate conference. "Policy is the north star. We, as commercial entities, will follow the direction that is given by our legislators and regulators and our market operators," said Paul Segal, chief executive of LS Power Development, an energy-infrastructure developer and investment firm.

