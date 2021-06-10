Utilities Shares Climb as Treasury Yields Slip -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers were higher as Treasury yields fell.

On the green energy front, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, in cooperation with its controlling shareholder, Siemens Energy, will create wind turbines that also produce hydrogen. Green hydrogen is a crucial ingredient in policies to cut carbon emissions to the net-zero benchmark by 2050.

The companies have an onshore demonstration facility in Denmark and offshore projects in the works. Siemens Gamesa published a white paper on Wednesday outlining how its wind-to-hydrogen solution could help reduce costs.

