Utilities Shares Edge Higher as Treasury Yields Steady - Utilities Roundup

PG&E said it is likely to proactively cut power to customers in Northern California more frequently this fall in anticipation of extreme wildfire risk. The company said it has been rushing to trim trees away from power lines and inspect poles and towers ahead of wildfire season, which starts in the summer and peaks in the fall. But it is behind on some of that work and recently agreed to implement more stringent safety recommendations.

British power provider Drax Group inked a deal with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to build what the companies say would be the world's largest carbon-capture project at a power plant, though they say the plan hinges on whether the U.K. government offers stronger incentives to this type of project. The project would aim to capture and store at least 8 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year by 2030 at Drax's North Yorkshire power station, a former coal plant that now runs on biomass, the two companies said.

