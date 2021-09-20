Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Shares Fall But Beat Broader Market Amid Shift to Safety -- Utilities Roundup

09/20/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers fell but not by as much as the broader market amid a rush out of assets perceived as riskier and toward relatively safe ones.

The U.K. government is considering measures to soften the fallout from a sharp increase in energy prices that has put power suppliers to consumers out of business and stoked problems for a range of industries from steel to brewing and fertilizers.

Steps under consideration include state-backed loans to utilities and subsidies for fertilizer producers, as shortages of natural gas and electricity weigh on a range of industries.

Australian power distributor AusNet Services said it intends to recommend shareholders accept a takeover proposal from Brookfield Asset Management that values its equity at 9.58 billion Australian dollars (US$6.96 billion). Brookfield had raised its offer to A$2.50 per share in cash after making two earlier approaches worth A$2.35-a-share and A$2.45-a-share. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1747ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pUtilities Shares Fall But Beat Broader Market Amid Shift to Safety -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:46pCommunications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTechnology Shares Fall Amid Risk-Off Trade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 87.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.02% to $1.1729 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 0.58% to $1.3658 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pTwo key u.s. senators urge justice department to investigate, prosecute unruly air passenger cases -letter
RE
05:37pDollar Lost 0.53% to 109.41 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pFinancial Shares Tumble Amid China Property Concerns -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Lost 11.50% to $0.209 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande contagion concerns rile global markets
2Fed to reveal new projections with investors on alert for rate liftoff ..
3Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slide as China Evergrande's troubles cas..
4Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pri..

HOT NEWS