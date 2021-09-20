Utilities Shares Fall But Beat Broader Market Amid Shift to Safety -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell but not by as much as the broader market amid a rush out of assets perceived as riskier and toward relatively safe ones.

The U.K. government is considering measures to soften the fallout from a sharp increase in energy prices that has put power suppliers to consumers out of business and stoked problems for a range of industries from steel to brewing and fertilizers.

Steps under consideration include state-backed loans to utilities and subsidies for fertilizer producers, as shortages of natural gas and electricity weigh on a range of industries.

Australian power distributor AusNet Services said it intends to recommend shareholders accept a takeover proposal from Brookfield Asset Management that values its equity at 9.58 billion Australian dollars (US$6.96 billion). Brookfield had raised its offer to A$2.50 per share in cash after making two earlier approaches worth A$2.35-a-share and A$2.45-a-share.

