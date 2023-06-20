Shares of power producers fell amid worries about a slowing global economy.

Texas's power grid asked residents to voluntarily reduce power consumption Tuesday evening due to extreme heat and forecasted record demand. But hot weather is somewhat confined to Texas and nearby states, while temperatures in other parts of the U.S. are still mild.

The rollout of heavy-duty electric trucks in the U.S. is facing speed bumps at charging stations, where executives say delays getting everything from parts to permits are slowing down construction of the crucial infrastructure.

Electrical equipment manufacturers and startups that build charging networks say shortages of equipment including transformers, switchgear and electrical steel are adding months to the time it takes to build charging facilities to power electric fleets.

Industry officials say the delays are being fueled by a boom in power-hungry renewable-energy projects, data centers and semiconductor factories, stretching the production capabilities of electrical equipment suppliers.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-23 1707ET