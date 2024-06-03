Shares of power producers declined alongside Treasury yields as the markets braced for key U.S. labor data on Friday and an expected interest-rate hold by the Fed next week.

Waste Management agreed to buy medical-waste-disposal company Stericycle for roughly $5.8 billion. Stericycle's operations would complement Waste Management's and give the bigger company a deeper foothold in the medical-waste-disposal sector, which enjoyed a sharp uptick in demand during the heights of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares of utility holding company Pinnacle West Capital fell after the company said it would offer $450 million in convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private placement.

06-03-24 1659ET