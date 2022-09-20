Advanced search
Utilities Shares Fall as Treasury Yields Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup

09/20/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields extended gains amid expectations that tomorrow Fed officials could forecast rates being pushed as high as 4.5% by year end.

Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a Category 3 storm Tuesday after battering Puerto Rico and knocking out most of its power, becoming the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season.

A lack of global collaboration in rolling out sustainable technologies is hampering efforts to meet key targets set at last year's COP26 climate conference, according to an independent report commissioned by nations that attended the landmark conference hailed as a critical turning point in tackling climate change.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1707ET

