  Homepage
  News
News
Utilities Shares Fall as Treasury Yields Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup

11/14/2022 | 05:06pm EST
Shares of power producers fell as bond yields as government bond yields rose after that market was closed Friday for the Veterans Day holiday.

The electricity industry is increasingly turning to a tool of last resort when power demand threatens to outstrip supply: asking users to turn off the lights.

To get through temperature extremes and tight electricity supplies, grid operators are relying more on conservation pleas to everyone from homeowners to manufacturers and some of the biggest users, bitcoin miners.

Such requests aren't new, but they are becoming more urgent as weather patterns become more extreme and construction of new infrastructure for power generation and transmission isn't keeping pace with a trend of electrifying everything from stove tops to transportation.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-14-22 1705ET

HOT NEWS