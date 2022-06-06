Log in
Utilities Shares Move Higher With Solar Tariffs in Focus -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers gained amid expected regulatory action.

Seeking to resolve a conflict in the solar industry, the White House plans to waive some tariffs on solar imports to ensure steady supplies while invoking the Defense Production Act to boost domestic manufacturing of solar parts.

The two-year waiver on tariffs is aimed at easing fears among utilities and others that a Commerce Department investigation would lead to new import duties on solar parts from Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia. That investigation was spurred by California-based Auxin Solar, a small maker of solar panels, which accused Chinese companies of circumventing tariffs by routing operations through those four nations. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-22 1750ET

