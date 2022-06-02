Log in
Utilities Shares Move Higher but Lag Broader Market -- Utilities Roundup

06/02/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
Shares of power producers were higher but not by as much as the broader market as investors shifted into riskier assets.

Thermal-coal prices from Appalachia to Australia have soared, threatening more increases in manufacturing costs and power bills this summer.

Power demand has come roaring back from the pandemic to drive the gains, as has the war in Ukraine, which prompted European electricity producers to stock up ahead of a ban on Russian coal exports starting in August.

Investment in mining has dwindled in the midst of expectations that coal would keep losing market share to renewable sources, such as wind farms, and cleaner-burning natural gas. That has left inventories low.

Meanwhile, the next front in the fight over the future of coal could be a portfolio of power plants up for sale in Southeast Asia.

South Korea's majority-state-owned power company said in May that it would sell all its overseas coal assets, part of a sweeping cost-cutting plan.

The proposal raises a recurring question: What should happen to coal plants that contribute to climate change but still have decades of operational life ahead of them?


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-22 1721ET

