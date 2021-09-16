Log in
Utilities Shares Move Lower -- Utilities Roundup

09/16/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
Shares of power producers fell amid a rotation out of defensive sectors.

U.K. power prices have climbed even higher after the country's system operator warned that an accident has reduced the amount of electricity it can import from France, adding pressure to an already squeezed market.

National Grid said that one gigawatt of interconnection capacity will be unavailable until March 27 following a fire at the English side of the IFA interconnector; an additional gigawatt, which was already offline due to a planned outage, will remain unavailable until Sept. 25. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1751ET

HOT NEWS