Shares of power producers rose as investors rotated into safe havens.

E.ON announced a boost to its energy-transition investments in a move that could re-energize its environmental credentials as it prepares its grid for the expansion in demand for renewables, hydrogen and electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.

03-15-23 1743ET