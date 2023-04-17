Shares of power producers rose.

Finland has started regular electricity output at Europe's largest nuclear reactor, a move that contrasts with developments in other European countries, where opposition to nuclear power is stronger.

The long-delayed Olkiluoto 3 reactor is the first European nuclear-power facility to open in 16 years. Alongside two other nuclear reactors on the Olkiluoto island off Finland's west coast, the new 1.6-gigawatt plant will eventually produce nearly one-third of the country's electricity.

Production at the reactor began on Sunday, hours after Germany shut down its three remaining nuclear-power plants, marking the end of a nuclear era in that country spanning six decades.

