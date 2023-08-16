Shares of power producers moved higher as investors sought out safety.

Hawaiian Electric is speaking with firms that specialize in restructuring advisory work, exploring options to address the electric utility's financial and legal challenges arising from the Maui wildfires, said people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, a series of wildfires in Northern California broke out this week near the site of last year's deadly McKinney Fire, forcing some residents to evacuate. Lightning helped spark 19 blazes in rural Siskiyou County near the California-Oregon border, according to the county sheriff's office and the U.S. Forest Service. The fires have consumed as much as 4,000 acres, officials said, which would rank them among the state's biggest this year.

A government plan to let companies cut their taxes by financing clean-energy projects kicked off with a deal to help fund a $1.5 billion wind-energy transaction that officials hope will spur tens of billions of dollars in climate financing. The tax-credit plan is part of the climate legislation that became law one year ago. The first publicly announced deal, by Bank of America, will be closely watched because it could enable a far bigger range of companies to buy the credits than under current programs.

