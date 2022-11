Shares of power producers rose as U.S. bond yields slipped after October's producer prices data pointed to softening inflation.

Investors are sitting on more cash and defensives, such as utilities, relative to the past 10 years, Bank of America's November monthly global fund manager survey showed.

