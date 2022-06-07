Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Utilities Shares Rise but Lag Broader Market -- Utilities Roundup

06/07/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
Shares of power producers rose but lagged the broader market.

Steel manufacturer Nucor is seeking to tap into a growing market with the formation of a new business unit focused on serving the utility, transportation and telecommunication sectors. The company is betting that utility infrastructure will soon see a wave of investment to replace aging American infrastructure and accommodate a growing population in certain areas.

President Biden used emergency authority Monday in a bid to resolve a supply logjam that threatened the solar power industry, but the action drew complaints from U.S. manufacturers who say it will impede their efforts to build domestic production. Citing the prospect of electricity shortfalls, Biden authorized solar parts from Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia to be imported duty-free for two years. That action ended, at least temporarily, the prospect that tariffs could be levied retroactively on those imports following a Commerce Department investigation. The White House acted as part of a larger package intended to resolve a conflict pitting solar power developers and utilities that rely on cheap imported components against manufacturers who want to reshore solar parts manufacturing to the U.S. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 1754ET

