  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Utilities Shares Sink as Bond Yields Climb -- Utilities Roundup

05/31/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
Shares of power producers tumbled as U.S. government bond yields rose sharply after a three-day holiday weekend, lifted by a hawkish speech from a Federal Reserve official on the need to raise interest rates beyond a neutral setting.

Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller said in a speech in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday that he wants to keep lifting interest rates by half percentage point increments until he sees signs that inflation is coming down.

Shares of Chinese utilities Tuesday posted some of their most significant gains this month on expectations that the easing of Covid-19 restrictions could further boost China's economic activity, which appears to be on the mend.

Tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, the Australian co-founder of Nasdaq-listed Atlassian, brought down plans by Australia's biggest polluter to spin off its coal-fired power plants into a new company, handing a big win to environmental activists who want a faster shift toward cleaner energy.

On Monday, AGL said it would no longer proceed with the breakup after conceding that it likely wouldn't get enough votes from shareholders to get the deal approved.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1726ET

