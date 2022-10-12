Utilities Shares Slide as High Inflation Persists -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers tumbled.

Rates on three-month through one-year Treasury bills soared as data showed that U.S. inflation is still raging, though the rest of the yield curve edged lower following the release of the Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes.

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Partners are making a major bet on nuclear power as global energy concerns mount and environmental issues dominate climate discussions. Cameco, the world's largest publicly traded uranium company, and Brookfield Renewable Partners, which owns and operates renewable-power assets and is 60%-owned by Brookfield Asset Management, on Tuesday said they were buying the nuclear-services company Westinghouse Electric for $7.9 billion. The buyers expect to profit from a resurgence in interest for nuclear power around the world.

