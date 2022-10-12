Advanced search
Utilities Shares Slide as High Inflation Persists -- Utilities Roundup

10/12/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
Shares of power producers tumbled.

Rates on three-month through one-year Treasury bills soared as data showed that U.S. inflation is still raging, though the rest of the yield curve edged lower following the release of the Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes.

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Partners are making a major bet on nuclear power as global energy concerns mount and environmental issues dominate climate discussions. Cameco, the world's largest publicly traded uranium company, and Brookfield Renewable Partners, which owns and operates renewable-power assets and is 60%-owned by Brookfield Asset Management, on Tuesday said they were buying the nuclear-services company Westinghouse Electric for $7.9 billion. The buyers expect to profit from a resurgence in interest for nuclear power around the world. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1728ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. -0.82% 53.13 Delayed Quote.-29.87%
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION -3.16% 40.49 Delayed Quote.-10.18%
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -1.64% 84.41 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
