Utilities Shares Slip as Heatwave Shows Signs of Abating -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers were lower as thunderstorms in the Northeast and the South may disrupt what was expected to be a week-long, potentially record-breaking, heatwave.

Cities including Atlanta, New York and Boston all have rain in the forecasts over the next 10 days, according to The Weather Channel, and that's likely to bring down temperatures and reduce air-conditioning usage and electricity demand.

What's more, metro areas such as Dallas-Fort Worth are starting to see several sub-100 degree temperatures in the 10-day forecast after 20 consecutive triple-digit days through Thursday.

