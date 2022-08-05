Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Shares Slip as Heatwave Shows Signs of Abating -- Utilities Roundup

08/05/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers were lower as thunderstorms in the Northeast and the South may disrupt what was expected to be a week-long, potentially record-breaking, heatwave.

Cities including Atlanta, New York and Boston all have rain in the forecasts over the next 10 days, according to The Weather Channel, and that's likely to bring down temperatures and reduce air-conditioning usage and electricity demand.

What's more, metro areas such as Dallas-Fort Worth are starting to see several sub-100 degree temperatures in the 10-day forecast after 20 consecutive triple-digit days through Thursday. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1736ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pIndiana lawmakers bring near-total abortion ban to final vote
RE
05:49pNorth Korea denounces Pelosi for deterrence talks during S.Korea visit
RE
05:39pU.S.-China diplomatic breakdown clouds outlook for global climate progress
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.73% This Week to 98.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.42% to $1.0184 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 0.91% to $1.2069 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 1.33% to 135.01 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pUtilities Shares Slip as Heatwave Shows Signs of Abating -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pCommunications Services Sink as Streaming Services Remain in Focus -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:31pMorgan Stanley to pay $200 mln to resolve U.S. record-keeping probe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. job growth seen slowing in July; but far from recession levels
2China stocks rise as semiconductors shine on policy support bets
3ADYEN : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
4Bayer CropScience Limited reports Q1 Results for FY 2022-23
5RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS