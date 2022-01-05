Log in
Utilities Shares Slip but Beat Broader Market -- Utilities Roundup

01/05/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Shares of power producers slipped but did better than the broader market as investors sought out safe havens.

California investigators concluded that PG&E power lines ignited a wildfire in the Sierra Nevada foothills last summer that exploded to become the second-largest in state history. Officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in a statement late Tuesday that the fire started after a tree came into contact with the company's electrical distribution lines in the forested Feather River Canyon.

Cal Fire officials said they forwarded their investigative report to the district attorney's office in Butte County, where the fire started. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-22 1730ET

HOT NEWS