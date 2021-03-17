Utilities Shares Tumble -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers sank as the Fed kept its easy-money policies in place.

Shares of NRG Energy tumbled after it withdrew its 2021 financial guidance due to the recent winter storm's uncertain but significant effect on the company's results.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked for and accepted the resignation of Public Utility Commission Chairman Arthur C. D'Andrea Tuesday evening, leaving the state without anyone on the electricity oversight board as it grapples with the financial consequences of last month's devastating blackouts.

Brilliant Energy became the latest power retailer caught up in the Texas electricity crisis to file for bankruptcy, aiming to wind down the business after it ran up lofty bills to the grid operator during last month's winter freeze.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-21 1855ET