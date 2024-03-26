Shares of power producers fell sharply, as a recent rally faltered ahead of inflation data.

The U.S. appears to have entered a disinflationary phase, said Jim Paulsen, a longtime Wall Street strategist who recently launched an independent newsletter.

U.S. electricity demand has been relatively flat since 2010, thanks to energy efficiency. Now, the prospect of data-center growth due to AI, as well as a Chips Act-driven nearshoring of manufacturing and the electrification of things like heating and transportation, are expected to drive electricity demand growth.

