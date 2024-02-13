Shares of power producers fell sharply after stronger-than-anticipated inflation data pushed up Treasury yields.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the S&P 500, is down 7% for the year to date, and has lost more than one fifth of its value since peaking in 2022.

Utilities are particularly sensitive to changes in Treasury yields because of their high level of indebtedness and the fact that they compete with the bond market for the dollars of fixed-income investors.

