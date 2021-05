Shares of power producers fell sharply as investors rotated out of the defensive sector into cyclical areas such as materials and industrials.

The utility sector has seen high levels of volatility in recent months, as traders use it as a way to hedge trends in other areas of financial markets, such as rising Treasury yields and the return to fashion of cyclical sectors.

05-05-21 1735ET