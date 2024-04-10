Shares of power producers slid as hopes for a drop in Treasury yields faded.

A spokesman for the Italian National Fire and Rescue Service dispatched about 100 rescue workers for the search operation at the facility in Bargi on the shores of Lake Suviana, close to Bologna in northern Italy, after an underground explosion on Tuesday afternoon caused collapses and flooding.

Waste biomass made from sugar cane is set to power the next generation of sustainable aviation fuels, with a new $4 billion plant scheduled to be built by renewable-hydrogen producer DG Fuels, energy giant BP and chemicals maker Johnson Matthey in the farmlands of Louisiana.

