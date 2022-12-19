Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Utilities Slip Amid Defensive Bias - Utilities Roundup

12/19/2022 | 05:22pm EST
Shares of power producers fell, but not by much, as traders rotated into sectors thought to weather recessions better than others.

With the steady nature of demand for electricity and water, utility businesses are seen as being less sensitive to economic slowdowns.

German gas importer Uniper's shareholders approved a rescue package that will see the German government inject billions into a company hit hard by Russia's gas embargo.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1722ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNIPER SE 4.02% 2.998 Delayed Quote.-93.11%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.13% 66 Delayed Quote.-14.60%
