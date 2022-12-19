Utilities Slip Amid Defensive Bias - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, but not by much, as traders rotated into sectors thought to weather recessions better than others.

With the steady nature of demand for electricity and water, utility businesses are seen as being less sensitive to economic slowdowns.

German gas importer Uniper's shareholders approved a rescue package that will see the German government inject billions into a company hit hard by Russia's gas embargo.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1722ET