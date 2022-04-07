Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Slip Amid Earnings Optimism -- Utilities Roundup

04/07/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers ticked down, but remained among the strongest performing sectors for the week, amid a growing sense that the sector is one of the best equipped for rising inflation and interest rates.

The utility industry group of the S&P 500 is on pace to report average earnings growth of more than 6% for the first quarter, according to estimates from research firm Refinitiv. That would make it one of the few sectors posting earnings growth for the volatile period.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-22 1702ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17pBiden move lifting COVID curbs on migrants at U.S. border has Democrats on defensive
RE
05:17pU.S. Fed nominees move a step closer to confirmation
RE
05:16pU.s. senate confirms former obama official as pentagon's chief w…
RE
05:16pTSX rebounds from 3-week low as resource shares climb
RE
05:11pSenate confirms Jackson as first Black woman on U.S. Supreme Court
RE
05:07pGermany to grant 2 billion eur for federal states to care for Ukraine refugees
RE
05:03pHP soars 14.8%, sets record after Buffett reveals $4.2 billion stake
RE
05:03pPROSPECT OF FINLAND, SWEDEN JOINING NATO DISCUSSED AT BRUSSELS MEETING : State Dept. official
RE
05:03pUtilities Slip Amid Earnings Optimism -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:02pCommunications Services Down Ahead of Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Berkshire Hathaway de Buffett prend une participation de 4,2 milliards ..
3Analyst recommendations: Abbvie, Aerojet, Blackstone, Bristol-Myers Squ..
4Analysis-Easy Russia sanctions exhausted, U.S. and allies face economic..
5Beware of MuskMania

HOT NEWS