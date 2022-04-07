Utilities Slip Amid Earnings Optimism -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers ticked down, but remained among the strongest performing sectors for the week, amid a growing sense that the sector is one of the best equipped for rising inflation and interest rates.

The utility industry group of the S&P 500 is on pace to report average earnings growth of more than 6% for the first quarter, according to estimates from research firm Refinitiv. That would make it one of the few sectors posting earnings growth for the volatile period.

