Shares of power producers fell, but no by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors considered better equipped to cope with rising inflation.

San Diego utility Sempra, which operates utilities in California and Texas, said first-quarter earnings fell as higher natural-gas costs offset increased revenue from its utilities.

