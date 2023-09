Shares of power producers were more or less flat as Treasury yields remained near mulityear highs ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting.

Readings of elevated inflation and surprisingly strong economic activity have pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury note to its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-18-23 1723ET