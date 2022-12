Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders sought out sectors less vulnerable to the effects of slowing growth and rising inflation.

A startup backed by investors including Bill Gates is seeking to build the first silicon wafer factory for solar panels in the U.S., the latest company to capitalize on incentives in the recent Inflation Reduction Act.

12-15-22 1716ET