Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities, Tesla, Uber create U.S. lobbying group for electric vehicle industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 05:57pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla's primary vehicle factory reopens in Fremont

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of major U.S. utilities, Tesla, Uber and others said on Tuesday they are launching a new group to lobby for national policies to boost electric vehicle sales.

The new Zero Emission Transportation Association wants to boost consumer electric vehicle incentives and encourage the retirement of gasoline-powered vehicles. It also advocates for tougher emissions and performance standards that will potentially enable full electrification by 2030.

Under President Donald Trump, the White House rejected new tax credits for electric vehicles as it proposed to kill existing credits and made it easier to sell gas-guzzling vehicles.

President-elect Joe Biden promises new tax incentives, including new rebates to buy EVs and a dramatic expansion of charging stations for electric vehicles - policy measures automakers have long advocated.

"We can own the electric vehicle market -- building 550,000 charging stations -- and creating over a million good jobs here at home -- with the federal government investing more in clean energy research," Biden said Monday.

Biden's measures are in line with the group's call for "strong federal charging infrastructure investments" and its goal to reach 100% electric vehicle sales by 2030.

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the group will support "Uber's work to move 100% of rides to EVs in (the United States), Canadian and European cities by 2030 and go fully zero-emissions by 2040. It will take all of us working together to address the urgent crisis of climate change."

Automakers in the United States sold 326,000 EVs in 2019, accounting for about 2% of total U.S. auto sales. Tesla sold nearly 60% of the total.

Other members include ConEdison, Duke Energy, PG&E along with EV charging companies like Chargepoint and EVgo, fledging automakers like Lordstown Motors, Rivian and Lucid Motors. Also part are Albemarle Corp, the world's largest producer of lithium for electric vehicle batteries, Piedmont Lithium and Siemens

In September, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state plans to ban the sale of new gasoline powered passenger cars and trucks starting in 2035 in a dramatic move to shift to electric vehicles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

California is the largest U.S. auto market, accounting for about 11% of all U.S. vehicle sales. Many states have adopted its green vehicle mandates.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Completes 2020 Article IV Mission to Vietnam
PU
05:58pMODERNA : How two companies sprinted ahead in extraordinary race for a COVID vaccine
RE
05:57pUtilities, Tesla, Uber create U.S. lobbying group for electric vehicle industry
RE
05:56pTrump Fed nominee Shelton blocked in Senate, for now
RE
05:56pChina's irritated trade partners push back on coronavirus food tests
RE
05:55pU S DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE : Joint Statement by Attorney General of the United States William P. Barr and Fiscalía General of Mexico Alejandro Gertz Manero
PU
05:54pChina's irritated trade partners push back on coronavirus food tests
RE
05:47pSURGE ENERGY : Announces Closing of $40 Million, 4 Year BDC Term Facility; Confirms Extension of Credit Facility Maturity to December 31, 2021; Receipt of $50.6 Million EDC Credit Facility Commitment
PU
05:44pU.S. green groups urge Biden to shun cabinet picks with oil ties
RE
05:39pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Completes Review Mission to Senegal HTML File
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : WE CAN STOP COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope
2Buffett's Berkshire bets on Big Pharma, invests in four drugmakers
3Bitcoin hits nearly three-year peak, homes in on record
4Pfizer to start pilot delivery program for its COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Key witness in Huawei CFO's arrest declines to testify in Canada court

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group