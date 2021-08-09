Log in
Utilities Tick Down As Traders Hedge On Yield Views -- Utilities Roundup

08/09/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Shares of power producers ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for Treasury yields and economic growth.

One money manager said the current market environment could be a good one for utilities. "While utilities may be among the smallest sectors in the U.S. stock market, it tells a compelling secular story," said Saira Malik, head of global equities at money manager Nuveen Investments, in a note to clients.

"Because of their defensive characteristics, utilities tend to be less affected by changes in the health of the economy. Recent developments have piqued investor interest in the sector. Especially notable is the deployment of company capital in renewable energy transmission and distribution-system modernization."

Rising seas, melting ice caps and other effects of a warming climate may be irreversible for centuries and are "unequivocally" driven by greenhouse-gas emissions from human activity, a scientific panel working under the auspices of the United Nations said in a new report. Analysts at research firm Engie Impact said the report could push corporations to solidify "Net Zero" emissions planning.

Shares of U.K. energy and water utilities rose following speculation about potential activist-investor interest in power-generator SSE. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 1735ET

