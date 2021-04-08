Log in
Utilities Tick Down On Treasury Yield Outlook -- Utilities Roundup

04/08/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Shares of power producers ticked down as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for Treasury yields.

President Joe Biden is set to issue an executive order on climate disclosure within capital markets, a move that could shift investments overall with implications for the fossil-fuel and renewables sectors, according to U.S. climate envoy John Kerry. Under such requirements, lenders to and investors in the energy and utilities businesses could be forced to disclose fossil-fuel data. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-21 1733ET

