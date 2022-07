Shares of power producers ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for the sector after a strong run.

Shares of Uniper, the German energy company hit by the fallout of Russia's natural-gas policy, rallied, as traders digested the prospects for a government bailout that would not be as dilutive as originally feared.

07-08-22 1726ET