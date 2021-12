Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into cyclical sectors.

U.S. Treasury yields fell, creating more demand for dividend-oriented sectors.

The utilities sector has been among the slowest on the Standard & Poor's 500 to recoup momentum lost during the pandemic, and is still trading below levels seen in February 2020.

