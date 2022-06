Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into cyclical sectors.

The Environmental Protection Agency sharply lowered safe-consumption levels for so-called forever chemicals in drinking water, signaling its conclusion that the widely found substances are more hazardous than previously thought.

