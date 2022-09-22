Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Tick Lower Amid Defensive Demand - Utilities Roundup

09/22/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders sought out evergreen sectors whose prospects are less damaged by a likely recession.

The sector's appeal as a safe haven is reflected by its performance year to date. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the S&P 500, has risen by more than 2%, in contrast to a more than 21% loss for the broad index.

A sharp increase in Treasury yields could crimp demand for the sector, however, as lower risk returns become available to dividend-oriented investors.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-22 1728ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pFedex expects the weak trends seen in late q1 will persist acros…
RE
05:52pFedex plans to reduce fy2023 capital spending to $6.3 billion fr…
RE
05:46pIDB directors vote unanimously to recommend removal of Claver-Carone -source
RE
05:44pAmal Clooney urges nations not to become 'numb' to war crimes
RE
05:42pFactbox-Britain sets out tax cuts and other measures to boost growth
RE
05:42pWheat reaches 2-month high on Ukraine worries; corn firm, soy eases
RE
05:38pNew UK finance minister Kwarteng seeks end to "cycle of stagnation"
RE
05:37pFedex ceo says largest cost savings will come from cutting fedex…
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.12% to 102.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.01% to $0.9838 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. lawmakers pile pressure on big banks over China ties, Taiwan
2EQUASENS: H1 2022 Results
3UBS to eliminate account balance fees from Oct 1 after SNB hike
4Analyst recommendations: Berkshire Hathaway, CBRE Group, Glencore, MetL..
5Central banks raise rates again as Fed drives global inflation fight

HOT NEWS