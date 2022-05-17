Utilities Tick Up Amid Growth, Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into more economically sensitive sectors.

The utilities sector was a popular bet during the recent stock rout because of its reputation as a type of industry that can continue to grow even at times when prices are rising and economic activity slowing.

Texas's power grid operator said it was still monitoring hot weather, but was no longer asking residents to raise their thermostats or reduce power usage during peak hours

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1729ET