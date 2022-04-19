Log in
Utilities Tick Up As Traders Rotate Back Into Cyclicals -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into cyclical areas that were more adversely affected by rising interest rates and inflation.

Portugese utility EDP-Energias de Portugal said spot electricity rates in Spain in the first quarter hit a record high.

Southern Co.'s Atlanta Gas Light utility said it would expand a liquefied natural gas facility in Cherokee County.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 1736ET

