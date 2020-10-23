Utilities Tick Up On Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup

Communications services companies rose as investors bet the sector would benefit from streaming trends.

In the latest sign of the devastating effect of the pandemic on cinema chains, Studio Movie Grill, a Texas-based cinema chain that also offers casual dining, filed for bankruptcy protection Friday.

Pressure is mounting on China's Huawei Technologies, as growth slows in the face of tightening U.S. restrictions on its chip supplies and as an increasing number of countries shun its 5G gear, as reported earlier.

