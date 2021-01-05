Utilities Trade Nearly Flat -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers were nearly flat as investors jumped into areas of the market perceived as riskier.

Money managers are closely monitoring the Georgia Senate runoff elections. If Democrats win both seats, that could make it easier for President-elect Joe Biden's administration to pass new legislation, including his clean energy agenda.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is removing criminal penalties for accidentally killing migratory birds, reversing longstanding federal policy in a move officials say will help landowners and businesses, especially in the growing wind-power business.

The final rule change, announced by the Interior Department Tuesday, completes changes proposed a year ago and in the works since 2017 to limit the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, a 102-year-old law meant to protect the hundreds of bird species that are native to the U.S.

