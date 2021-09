Shares of power producers rose sharply amid defensive demand ahead of Friday's August jobs.

Investors' nerves persisted despite promising signs in weekly jobless applications data.

Shares of Nikola rallied after the electric commercial truck maker announced agreements with German industrial giant Bosch for Nikola Class 7 and Class 8 fuel-cell electric vehicles.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-02-21 1728ET