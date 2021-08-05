Utilities Up Ahead Of Jobs Report -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as traders hedged their bets ahead of Friday's jobs report.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked above 1.2% but remained far shy of presummer peaks.

The prospect that the Delta variant would slow U.S. jobs and economic growth has weighed on yields since the 10-year yield peaked around 1.75% in March. Lower yields boost demand for dividend-oriented sectors like utilities.

