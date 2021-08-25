Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Up Ahead Of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech -- Utilities Roundup

08/25/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers ticked up as traders awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech from Jackson Hole later in the week.

Renewable-energy middleman LevelTen Energy, which aims to make buying wind and solar power as easy as purchasing fossil-fuel-based electricity, received funding from Google and oil-and-gas companies as it raised $35 million in a series C funding round led by investment firm NGP Energy Capital Management.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-21 1724ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pWall Street hits records on economic optimism; dollar falls
RE
05:43pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures ease as beef prices cool
RE
05:41pBritish health officials have said children would not need parental consent to be jabbed under the programme of vaccination in schools.- telegraph
RE
05:40pBritain's nhs draws up plans to vaccinate 12-year-olds - telegraph
RE
05:40pBanking stocks lift Toronto index to record closing peak
RE
05:37pCyber threats top agenda at White House meeting with Big Tech, finance executives
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.05% to 87.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.11% to $1.1772 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.25% to $1.3763 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.28% to 110.00 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
2CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC. : INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sci..
3Warren Buffett's latest shopping spree
4ANALYSIS-INFLATION VS JOBS HOLE: A tradeoff the Fed still hopes to skirt
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : REPORT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ASML HOLDING N.V. HELD ON..

HOT NEWS