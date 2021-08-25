Utilities Up Ahead Of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers ticked up as traders awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech from Jackson Hole later in the week.

Renewable-energy middleman LevelTen Energy, which aims to make buying wind and solar power as easy as purchasing fossil-fuel-based electricity, received funding from Google and oil-and-gas companies as it raised $35 million in a series C funding round led by investment firm NGP Energy Capital Management.

