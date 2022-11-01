Utilities Up Ahead of Fed Move -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose amid hopes that the Federal Reserve's rate decision would weigh on Treasury yields and make the sector's dividend payouts more competitive.

Treasury yields rose ahead of the decision.

Solar-panel maker First Solar added to recent gains, holding at multiyear highs.

Utility crews across Ukraine worked to restore water and electricity supplies after a barrage of Russian missiles a day earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1750ET